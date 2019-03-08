Our monthly meeting was on Feb. 11, 2019. There were 16 kids present and nine parents.

Our role call was our favorite Valentines candy, and we sung Mary Had a Little Lamb. Unfinished business is that we needed to discuss when we wanted to do 4-H Sunday, and did we want to bring refreshments to 4-H Sunday.

In new business, we decided we wanted to do 4-H Sunday on the March 31, and that we did want to bring refreshments. We had one program by Karlee Stinebaugh, and she did a talk on Oral Interpretation for club days.

Following the program, Josiah Meyer adjourned the monthly Princeton Goal Busters meeting. Then Josiah Meyer had a game from us called ‘The Valentines Game.’ We had a popsicle stick and we tried to stack as many heart candies as we could, Joiey Ferguson was the winner.

— By Jaley Ferguson