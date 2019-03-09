Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Sadge Hildebrandt, 18, for four Franklin County failure to appear warrants.

Accident

8:03 p.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Idaho Road, Ottawa, Kyle Patton, 19, Pomona, was southbound in a 2007 Hyundai Sonata when he struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Christopher Scherer, 33, Eskridge, for driving while suspended after being involved in an accident.

• 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Sadge Hildebrandt, 18, Ottawa, for theft by deception and making false information.

• 3:59 a.m. Thursday, 2100 S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Fai Peko Jr., 46, Ottawa, for DUI, possession of paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, transporting open container, driving while suspended and no proof of insurance after being contacted by officers.

• 10 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of W. Second St., Jonathan Gordon, 41, Greely, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Incidents

• 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of N. King St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa male reported a violation of a protection from abuse order by a known suspect.

• 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Selena Singleterry, 18, Ottawa, for interference with law enforcement, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and making false information after being contacted on a call for service.

• 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Sadge Hildebrandt, 18, Ottawa, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, making false information and child endangerment after being contacted on a call for service.

• 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of N. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa female reported a violation of a protection from abuse order by a known suspect.

• 9 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile was issued a notice to appear after causing a disturbance.

• 9:19 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa female reported her identity was used by a known suspect.

• 9:51 a.m. Thursday, 4 Canterbury Drive, a 20-year-old Ottawa female is a suspect in endangering a child.

Accidents

• 11;02 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of N. King St., Ottawa, Jason Morrison, 34, Williamsburg, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 and backed into a 2013 Ford Fleet Truck driven by Regina Bonnel, 68, Scranton. Morrison was cited for improper backing.

• 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Christopher Scherer, 33, Eskridge, was driving a 2001 GMC pickup and backed into a 2017 Chevrolet pickup owned by Wyatt White, 24, Williamsburg. Scherer was cited for improper backing.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: 100 block of Poplar St., possession of marijuana and paraphernalia; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., suspicious activity.

Thursday: K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 200 block of E. Fourth, alarm; 600 block of Walnut St., theft; 700 Main St., alarm.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 10 medical calls Tuesday and Wednesday.