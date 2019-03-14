Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:01 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Britney Smith, 24, Ottawa, for a Barton County warrant.

• 5:59 p.m. Sunday, 4800 block of US 59, Ottawa, Yunuo Zhang 19, Lawrence, for a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 8:08 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Riley Road, Ottawa, Branden Clark, 29, Ottawa, for aggravated assault after being involved in an altercation.

• 12:34 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, April Ledom, 49, Ottawa, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 9:50 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Philip Guyle Jr., 25, Pomona, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, and interference with law enforcement after an altercation at the Franklin County Jail.

• 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Jose Luis Gomez-Eufracio, 26, Olathe, for two Franklin County failure to appear warrants.

• 2:29 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Dylan Joe Ivey, 30, Rantoul, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant and a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of W. Fifth St., Pomona, Lorie Honeycutt, 43, Pomona, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hallucinogens, possession of depressants, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and user in possession of a firearm.

• 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of W. Fifth St., Pomona, Marshel Tucker, 26, Pomona, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hallucinogens, possession of depressants, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Accident

• 7:33 a.m. Sunday, 3900 block of US 59, Ottawa, Adam Guthrie, 24, Paola was northbound in a 2004 BMW 5-Series when he was side swiped by a 2006 Hyundai Sonata being driven by Paris McDonald, 20, Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:09 a.m. Monday, 400 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Sharon Harrington, 31, Sedalia, Missouri, for driving while license suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 3:24 a.m. Monday, 700 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Jamie Stanclift, 32, Lawrence, for driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal to submit to Breathalyzer and no proof of insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 12:17 p.m. Monday, 500 S. Pine St., Brandon Preston, 31, Kansas City, Kansas, for driving while suspended and no insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

• 2:17 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Jonathan Lynch, 26, Wichita, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 3:25 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, David Beck, 47, Ottawa, on an active Johnson County warrant.

• 11:32 p.m. Monday, 200 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Krystal Brannan, 34, Waverly, on an active Osawatomie warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop. Brannan was released with a notice to appear.

• 11:32 p.m. Monday, 200 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Misty Silkwood, 30, Pomona, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Silkwood was released with a notice to appear.

• 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 E. Logan St., Tamika Freeman, 28, Gladstone Mo., for possession of marijuana, driving while license was revoked and no insurance following a traffic stop.

• 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, 100 W. Second St., Stetson Jackson, 26, Greely, for parole violation.

• 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, 715 W. Second St., Bret Bridge, 21, Paola, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, 100 E. 10th St., Christina Cendroski, 36, Ottawa on a City of Ottawa warrant following a traffic stop.

• 10:46 Tuesday, 1000 W. Seventh St., Haley Bishop, 19, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thefts

• 2:40 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of S. Princeton St., it was reported an unknown subject stole items from the store.

• 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Locust St., a 37-year-old Ottawa man reported damage to his vehicle and items stolen by an unknown subject.

Accident

• 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, 100 N. Main St., Magdalena Gallegos, 22, Topeka, was driving a 2019 Hyundai and was struck by a 2000 Lincoln driven by Muriel Rayson, 89, Ottawa. Gallegos was cited for inattentive driving and no registration. No injuries were reported.

Incident

• 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Ash St., a 48-year-old Ottawa man reported a 16-year-old Ottawa female as a runaway. The girl was later located. A 17-year-old Ottawa male was issued a notice to appear for hiding a known juvenile runaway.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Monday: 400 block of Main St., public assist; 800 block of Main St., publica assist; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

• Tuesday: Seventh and Locust St., debris in the roadway; 300 block of Fourth St., traffic complaint; 200 block of Fifth St., theft; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with five medical calls on Monday.