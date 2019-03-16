Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, Anthony Martinez, 30, Richmond, for drving under the influence. He was westbound when he lost control of his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe causing him to crash through a fence.

• 11:59 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Phillip Guyle, 24, Pomona, for battery on a corrections officer and Interference with law enforcement.

• 12:59 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Bobby Whisenant, 22, Wellsville, for felony criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement.

Accidents

• 6:27 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Colorado Road, Pomona, Forrest Sievers, 39, Kansas City, Missouri, was southbound in a 2005 Jeep Liberty when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and overturned. Forrest was transported to RMH by Franklin County EMS for minor injuries.

• 6:44 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of K-68, Amanda Fretag, 38, Pomona, was eastbound in a 2008 Honda Accord when she hit a deer.

• 9:33 p.m. Wednesday, 4800 block of I-35, Wellsville, Amy Hunsaker, 39, Wellsville, was southbound in a 2010 Ford Edge when she hit a deer.

• 8:45 a.m. Thursday, 1400 N. Dane St., Williamsburg, Sylvia Comstock, 65, Garnett, reported hitting a deer with her vehicle.

Theft

• 12:59 p.m. Thursday, 3000 Colorado Road, Pomona, a 62-year-old Olathe male reported his hunting lodge was burglarized and several items were stolen including a .22 caliber rifle, a Suzuki dirt bike, two compound bows and a hunting blind.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 9:04 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Trenton Parker, 19, homeless, for driving without a license and no insurance.

• 2:27 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, David Ralston, 39, Ottawa, for theft, trespassing, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia and warrant arrest after he was reported to have stolen items from the store.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 200 block of E. Sixth St., public assist.

• Thursday: 200 block of E. 10th St., motorist assist; 300 W. Fourth St., traffic complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, alarm.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 14 medical calls on Tuesday through Thursday.