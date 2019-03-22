For downtown Ottawa business owners like Jeff Carroll, parking hasn’t been a problem since construction began earlier this month on the Legacy Square project.

Two weeks ago, a temporary chain-link fence was erected around a large municipal parking lot space located between South Main and South Walnut streets. The fence restricted alley access behind businesses in the 100-block of S. Main Street as well as changed traffic flow to one-way and limited parking space.

The short-term construction and parking changes are part of a plan to build a new pavilion and park venue at First and Walnut streets. Developers described the event space as having more than 20,000 square feet of green space, covered canopies and a large covered pavilion, which will provide outdoor event space. The project is estimated at $4.3 million. Jeff Carroll, owner of Ottawa Bike and Trail, located at 130 S. Main St., said parking hasn’t been a problem since construction began.

“There seems to be ample parking on Main Street, and the parking around the perimeter of the construction area is always open,” Carroll said.

With the project underway, Carroll’s employees park a little farther away from the business to make sure customer parking is available along Main Street. But for Carroll, even a little disruption now will be worth it later on.

“We are really looking forward to the project being completed because we think it’ll be a significant draw for trail users,” he said. “So the parking inconveniences are a small price to pay.”

Josh Walker, president and owner of Loyd Builders, the general contractor on the project, said that overall, the project was going well despite a few snags. Utilities along the alley have been relocated, and the existing pavement has been demolished. Grading was also progressing, he said, and was expected to continue over the next seven days.

“We have encountered a coordination issue with storm piping at the north end of the site that will need to be resolved before the alley can be reopened,” Walker said. “A timeline has not been established because we’re still working through a revised design.”