Sigma Chapter Alpha Delta Teacher’s Organization met March 12, 2019, for dinner at Old 56 Restaurant, Ottawa. The hostess was Brenda Wigger. The program was presented by Melissa Bustamante from Elizabeth Layton Center.

The business meeting, conducted by President Therese Payne, was opened with the ADK Prayer by Chaplin Brenda Wigger. February meeting minutes were approved as presented by Recording Secretary Janet Radcliffe. Treasurer’s report was approved as presented.

Therese read State President Barb Corder’s March newsletter. The International Newsletter encourages ADK sisters to donate early online to the International Altruistic Project: Minneapolis Kids Against Hunger. Plans were made for members to attend 2019 Franklin County Children’s Literature Festival Author’s dinner, April 29. Plans were made for several members to attend Sunflower Summit, June 7-9 2019, at Atchison.

Sigma Chapter is in charge of Ways and Means Table. Sigma will meet 5 p.m. April 9 at Old 56 Restaurant with Diane Lang and Virginia Cook hosting.

The meeting closed with singing ”The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.” Those others present were: Gerry Coffman, Virginia Cook, and Lila Reekie. Door prizes were won by Virginia Cook and Therese Payne.

— Janet Radcliffe