Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 11:08 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Benita Howard, 43, Ottawa, for a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

Incidents

• 8:30 p.m. Friday, 300 block of Fifth St., LeLoup, a 64-year-old LeLoup female reported two of her dogs got into a fight and she was bitten by one of them when she attempted to separate them. She received medical treatment at RMH for bites to both arms and hands.

• 12:57 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Lorie Honeycutt, 43, Pomona, violated her bond conditions by contacting a 25-year-old Pomona male, who is incarcerated in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center. A report was forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

• 7:47 p.m. Saturday, Misty Silkwood, 30, Pomona, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted in her vehicle.

Accidents

• 1:56 a.m. Saturday, 1200 block of K-68, Isaac Detwiler, 20, Quenemo, was eastbound in a 2018 Dodge Ram when he fell asleep. He veered off the road to the north and drove down into the ditch

• 2:05 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of Vermont Road, Rantoul, Jacob Savage, 23, Rantoul was southbound in a 2011 Chevy Cruz when he struck a deer.

• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 1800 block of I-35, Kenneth Raber, 62, Olathe, was southbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 when he struck a deer.

Theft

• 200 block of Jefferson St., Pomona, a 62-year-old Pomona female reported a known subject stole a lock box containing multiple medications from her rental vehicle.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 3:56 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of N. Mulberry St., Ottawa, Kaleb Moore, 26, Madison, for no proof of liability insurance, interference with law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 2:57 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of E. Fourth St., Ottawa, Eric Chapman, 32, Ottawa, for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, interference and battery on law enforcement.

• 11:15 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of S. Willow St,, Ottawa, Albert Coffman Jr., 55, homeless, for driving while license suspended and no proof of liability insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Incidents

• 10:20 a.m. Friday, 800 block of E. Hamblin, Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa female reported damage to two vehicles.

• 10:36 p.m. Friday, 800 block of E. Hamblin, Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown person damaged a window of her residence.

• 5:55 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Troy Wilson, 25, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect trespassed, damaged his property and stole times in the past.

• 11:10 p.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa female reported a past sex offense involving an 8-year-old Ottawa juvenile.

Wellsville Police Department News

Thursday: 1-35, milemarker 199, assist other agency; 300 S. Main St., Ottawa, warrant arrest; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call.

Friday: 1000 block of Poplar St., check welfare; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, public assist; K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 500 block of E. Sixth St., disturbance; 400 block of Main St., traffic complaint.

Saturday: 300 block of W. Second St., traffic complaint; 200 block of E. 10th St., unsecure door; 200 block of Main St., special assignment; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 700 block of Main St., general information; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 800 block of Main St., false reporting.

Sunday: 100 block of W. Sixth St., motorist assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 9:07 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of W. 19th St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 12 medical calls from Friday through Sunday.