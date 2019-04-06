Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 4100 block of Louisiana Terrace, Michael Bohringer, 30, Shenandoah, Iowa, violated a protection order by contacting a 23-year-old Ottawa female on a social media account.

• 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jesse Lindsey, 41, Paola, on Franklin County warrants for probation violation and failure to appear. • 4:10 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jacklyn Burnett, 20, Emporia, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Theft

• 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of W. Franklin St., Pomona, a Dollar General employee reported an unknown individual was shoplifting.

Incident

• 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, 4700 block of K-68, Wellsville, a 52-year-old Wellsville female reported an unknown vehicle backed over a fence belonging to the New Hope Baptist Church.

Accident

• 7:42 a.m. Thursday, 4700 block of US-169, Edgar Flores, 32, Mt. Pleasant, Texas, was northbound when he struck a deer in a 2013 Dodge Ram.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:28 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Carol Ortiz, 20, Ottawa, for battering a known 21-year-old Ottawa male.

• 12:47 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of E. Seventh St., Ottawa, Theodore Young, 31, Welda, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distrubute, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and transporting open container after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 5:25 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, Ashley Rowan, 39, Ottawa, for domestic battery.

Thefts

• 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 65-year-old Ottawa female reported theft of medication.

• 5:27 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of W. Seventh St, Ottawa, a 59-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole items.

Incidents

• 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Seventh St., a 17-year old Ottawa juvenile was reported as a runaway. The juvenile was later located.

• 10:32 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of S. Hickory St., a 34-year-old Ottawa female reported a past sex case.

• 8:16 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 73-year-old Williamsburg female reported an unknown subject damaged property to the business.

Accident

• 2:45 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of N. Main St., Ronald Milton, 74, Ottawa, was driving a 2005 GMC pickup and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Sport Utility Vehicle driven by Alice Mundy, 71, Eudora. Milton was cited for improper left turn.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Tuesday: 200 block of Oak St., traffic complaint; 400 block of Pendleton, alarm.

• Wednesday: 200 block of Benton, check welfare; 200 block of Ash, assist; 200 block of 10th, noise complaint; 400 block of Pendleton, assist; 600 block of K-33, traffic complaint.