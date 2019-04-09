Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 12:10 a.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Cassandra Hempel, 28, Ottawa, on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

Incidents

• 7:40 a.m. Friday, 4100 block of Louisiana Terrace, Ottawa, a 23-year-old Ottawa female reported a 30-year-old Shenanhoah, Iowa, male, violated a protection order through social media.

• 8:06 a.m. Friday, 3500 block of Old US-59, Anthony Kramer, 29, Vassar, was issued a notice to appear for disorderly donduct after an investigation into a road rage incident that occurred between Lawrence and Ottawa.

Thefts

• 7 p.m. Friday, 600 block of Kingman Road, Pomona, a 35-year-old of Liberty, Missouri, female reported on April 2 she lost a firearm when she failed to properly secure it in her vehicle.

• 3:25 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of K-68, Ottawa, a 33-year-old Pomona female reported the theft of her purse by an unknown subject that happened on a previous date.

• 8:16 p.m. Sunday, 3700 block of Riley Road, a 42-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject stole multiple items from his residence and damaged windows.

Accidents

• 4:14 a.m. Friday, 3800 block US-59, Ottawa, Brandon Miller, 21, Beaumont, California, was southbound in a 2013 Scion when he struck a deer.

• 11:04 a.m. Saturday, 4200 block of I-35, Wellsville, Heydon Mock, 23, Newton, was northbound in a 2016 Ford Mustang when he rear ended a 2016 Hyundai Elantra being driven by Alex Salumu, 36, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 9 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of W. Tecumseh St., Ottawa, Steven Wayne Jackson, 45, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:46 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Zachary Hutchison, 25, Ottawa, for robbery after stealing items from a store.

• 3:05 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, Dezerae Brown, 36, Ottawa, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• 12:53 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of S. Maple St., Ottawa, Kaleb Moore, 26, Ottawa, for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol, interference with law enforcement after being contacted during an investigation.

Incident

• 3:25 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Pebble Beach Lane, Ottawa, a 39-year-old Ottawa male reported his child had been bitten by a dog. A 49-year-old Ottawa male was issued a citation for keeping vicious animals.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: 100 block of Walnut St., public assist; 100 block of Locust St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 100 block of Locust St., medical call; 900 block of Main St., fire (controlled burn); 300 block of Hunt St., public assist; 300 block of E. Eighth St., traffic complaint; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, unoccupped vehicle; 600 block of W. Third Terrace, traffic complaint.

• Saturday: 200 block of E. Eighth St., animal complaint; 200 block of E. Fifth St., 911 disconnect; 200 block of N. Elm St., public assist; 200 block of Main St., battery.

• Sunday: 900 block of Main St., warrant arrest; 400 block of Aspen Lane, suspicious activity.