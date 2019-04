Caleb and Janae McNally, Quenemo, announce the birth of a son.

Paden Sackett McNally was born Jan. 2, 2019, at Ransom Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. He has three siblings, Bradlyn, 9, Gradey, 7, and Gentry, 3.

The grandparents are Jeff and Marilyn Casten and the late Joyce Stinson Casten, Quenemo; Les and Lynette McNally, Hugoton.