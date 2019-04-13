Sheriff Office News

Arrests

9:50 a.m. Wednesday, 4100 block of Montana Road, Matthew Pratt, 43, Ottawa, for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property.

• 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ashley Sawyer, 32, Lawrence, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dominique Cloutier, 32, Ottawa, on a Franklin County and Linn County warrants for probation violation. He also was in possession of contraband while in a correctional facility. A report was forwarded to the county attorney for possible prosecution.

• 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Anthony Underwood, 31, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 8 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Runnels, 29, Williamsburg, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 8 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Leroy Jones, 28, Topeka, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 9:50 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of California Road, Waylon Boileau, 34, Williamsburg, and Edna Brown, 33, Williamsburg, were involved in a domestic physical altercation. Boileau was arrested for aggravated domestic battery. Case forwarded to the county attorney’s Office regarding Edna Brown.

Accident

• 6:30 a.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Stafford Road, Jerry Sykes, 68, Wellsville, struck a power line while operating a 2008 Bluebird school bus owned by Wellsville school district. There were no other passengers.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Misty Chapman, 46, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Shawn Coleman, 25, Ottawa, for an active Anderson County warrant.

• 9:20 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Cody Nettleton, 19, Melvern, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 1:54 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Joshua Hoyt, 31, Ottawa, on active Shawnee warrant and possession of paraphernalia.

• 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, James Moore, 36, Quenemo, for an active City of Ottawa warrant

Accident

• 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, I-35, milemarker 187 off ramp, a 2007 Kia driven by Nicole Oclair, 27, Ottawa, was struck by an unknown semi-truck that left the scene.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: 500 block of Main St., non-injury accident; 200 E. Fourth St., alarm.

Thursday: 200 block of Ash St., special assignment; 4200 block of K-33, fire; 200 block of W. Fifth St., parking complaint.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 8:14 a.m. Monday, 23 Rockwood Drive, authorized controlled burning.

• 6:51 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of S. Oak, smoke scare.

• 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Orchard Drive, unauthorized burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 14 medical calls Monday through Thursday.