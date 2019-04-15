A team of draft horses will make a symbolic delivery Thursday to the Kansas Capitol in celebration of the state's implementation of a law granting grocery and convenience stores opportunity to sell beer with more than 3.2 percent alcohol content.

Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to draw a distinctive wagon onto statehouse grounds for presentation by Anheuser-Busch executives of a plaque decorated with a horseshoe to Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe.

The visit will be reminiscent of a 1933 presentation to President Franklin Roosevelt marking repeal of Prohibition.

On April 1, Kansas implemented a law adopted in 2017 enabling sale of "strong" beer in convenience and grocery retail stores. Businesses previously limited to 3.2 percent alcohol content beer now market beer with up to 6 percent alcohol by volume.

Liquor stores, in exchange, were authorized to sell more nonalcoholic products such as cigarettes, lottery tickets and mixers. Liquor stores in Kansas retained jurisdiction over sales of hard liquor and wine.

The Clydesdale team is scheduled to be at the Capitol from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for the presentation.

Anheuser-Busch, which operates 22 breweries in the United States, works with 15 distributors in Kansas employing about 500 people.