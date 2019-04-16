Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 9:20 a.m. Friday, 1400 block of S. Main St. Ottawa, Cheyanne Vertin, 22, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, for a Franklin County warrant for possession of drugs and a Pawnee County warrant for failure to appear.

• 1:47 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Shelby R. Rima, 27, Ottawa, on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 5:28 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Thelma Mayfield, 42, Wellsville, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for forgery, making false information and identity theft.

• 7:07 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Lane Curtis, 23, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa probable cause warrant for aggravated battery and child abuse.

• 10:52 a.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Jade Mendoza, 20, Pomona, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Theft

• 8:27 a.m. Friday, 300 block of Labette Road, a 35-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, male reported multiple checks have been written from his closed checking account. Investigation continues.

Incidents

• 6:48 p.m. Friday, 2200 block of Ohio Terrace, a 35-year-old Ottawa male reported a structure fire at his residence. It was believed to be from faulty wiring inside the residence.

• 1:19 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of W. Franklin St, Pomona, a small garage owned by Michael Adell, 42, Pomona, caught fire after a bonfire became out of control and ignited the barn.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 4:44 p.m. Friday, 1100 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile for unlawful discharge of a BB gun, disorderly conduct and possession of tobacco by minor after causing a disturbance.

• 11:08 p.m. Friday, 100 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Lisa Fowler, 53, Ottawa, for driving under the influence, no insurance and inattentive driving after committing a traffic infraction.

• 12:40 a.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jeremie King, 40, Princeton, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:10 a.m. Saturday, 2200 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, Jade Mendoza, 20, Pomona, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• 10:10 a.m. Saturday, 2200 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, James Hogan, 24, Princeton, for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.

• 11:23 a.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jade Mendoza, 20, Pomona, for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after trafficking contraband into the Franklin County Adult Detention Center while being processed on a separate arrest.

Thefts

• 10:56 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of Underwood St., Ottawa, a past financial crime was reported. Case under Investigation.

• 1:16 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of Milner St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Pomona male reported a past theft.

Incidents

• 1:42 a.m. Friday, 900 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Yecenia Sanchez, 22, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after committing a traffic infraction.

• 2:28 p.m. Friday, 600 block of N. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa female reported a violation of a court order. Case under Investigation.

• 8:08 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa male reported being battered by a 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile. The juvenile was issued a notice to appear.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: I-35, milemarker 199, assist other agency; 200 block of E. Sixth St., check welfare; 200 block of W. Fifth St., 911 disconnect.

Saturday: 600 block of W. Fourth St., motorist assist; 500 block of Main St., special assignment; 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 300 block of Walnut St., general information.

Sunday: 200 block of Maple Terrance, fire; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 600 block of Pine St., traffic complaint; 300 block of Walnut St., assist fire department.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 6:04 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, unauthorized burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 12 medical calls from Friday through Sunday.