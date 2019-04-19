General Edward Hand Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met April 13 at Neosho County Community College. The meeting was called to order by Chapter Regent Nancy Machnicki.

Those present were: Chapter Regent, Nancy Machnicki; Recording Secretary, Emily Kirkpatrick; Treasurer, Gayle Short; Chaplain, Peggy Paddock; Librarian, Kay Eyeman; Glenene Brown, Betty Wittmeyer, Elaine Oakleaf, Ruth Ayers, Jane Taul, Clarice Knight, Grace Nilges, and guest (prospective member) Chris Burns.

Members led and participated in the Opening Ritual. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was presented and accepted. The National Defense Report by Kay Eyman.

DAR Schools report by Dee Ellen Kruzel. We are to bring seed packets to our April meeting and they will be sent to Hindman DAR School. DAR Good Citizen report was given by Glenene Brown. Invitations have been mailed for the Awards Meeting. The American Indian Report was given by Betty Wittmeyer. She told the Wichita Tribe and citizens of Arkansas City, Kansas, are preparing to upgrade the Tribal site. The President General Report by Grace Nilges.

Emily Kirkpatrick told of the American Flags at Sunflower Plaza. She has contacted a Boy Scout Troop who will work with the committee at Sunflower Plaza on the American Flag situation. A brick has been purchased from Onward Ottawa in honor of Gen Edward Hand Chapter’s 120th Year. The bricks will be at Legacy Square. Community Service Award for Elaine Oakleaf was March 20 at Effingham, Kansas. Elaine thanked everyone for their presence, the honor pin, and the group of GEH members who drove to Effingham to surprise her. Nancy told about the write-up in the Effingham Newspaper. A thank you letter was read to the Chapter.

Susan Davis presented a report that funds are now available for upkeep at Pionneer Cemetery. A letter from CAR President, Paige Neumann thanking us for the lunch and support for War Horses, and the recognition given to her. State Conference is in April. Dee Ellen has prepared a skit for our Chapter to perform.

A committee for our award recipients and families and installation of officers was formed: Glenene Brown, Chairman, Peggy Paddock, Dee Ellen Kruzel, and Nancy Machnicki.

We have been invited to the May 4 meeting of the Marais des Cygnes Chapter, DAR, Paola, 11 a.m. at the Country Club. The program will be the Kansas Underground Railroad.

It was announced the Tomahawk Chapter DAR Olathe, will be celebrating their 65th year with an Anniversary Tea 2-4 p.m. May 1 at the Olathe Community Center. May ROTC Award in Lawrence. Cadet Velia Colunga will be honored.

The next meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, Ottawa City Hall, awards and installation of Officers. The program, “Victory Gardens Yesterday and Today” was presented by Loretta Craig, Leavenworth County. A power-point program was given on the history of Victory Gardens. Thirty-five people were in attendance.

— Submitted by Emily Kirkpatrick