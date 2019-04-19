Charles and Peggy Carlson won the duplicate bridge match April 17 in Garnett. Faye Leitch and Lynda Feuerborn took second. Patty Barr and Phyllis Cobbs took third. The Garnett Duplicate Bridge Club plays 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Garnett Inn.
