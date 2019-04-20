Kansas State forward Austin Trice has decided to leave the Wildcats after one just one season.

Trice, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound junior forward from Chicago, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, K-State coach Bruce Weber announced Friday. His departure now leaves the Wildcats with two open scholarships for the 2019-20 season.

Trice transferred to K-State last year from Wabash Valley College in Illinois where he earned a reputation as a ferocious rebounder. As a sophomore, he ranked fourth nationally with a 12.1 average along with a 12.6 points per game.

He showed early signs of being a force on the boards for K-State, which was looking for a strong rebounding presence. He had 12 in his regular-season debut against Kennesaw State and 10 against Eastern Kentucky, but saw his playing time diminish drastically after logging 17 minutes in a victory over Penn State in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam.

“We appreciate Austin’s contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career at another institution,” Weber said in a statement.

After the Paradise Jam, Trice played double-digit minutes just three more times and finished the season averaging 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. After contributing six points and seven rebounds in the Big 12 finale against Oklahoma, he made his only start the following game against TCU in place of the injured Dean Wade.

For the season, Trice averaged 7.7 minutes a game, but did not appear at all in six. He shot 59.4 percent from the field, but just 33.3 percent from the foul line.

Trice, a graduate of Hale Franciscan High School in Chicago, spent one year at Moberly Area Community College in the Missouri before transferring to Wabash Valley, where he was a third-team NJCAA All-American.

He is the second Wildcat to leave the K-State program since season's end. Goodnews Kpegeol, a freshman guard who joined the team out of prep school second semester and redshirted, also will transfer.

The Wildcats signed four players on the first day of the fall national signing period, including Kpegeol. The other three — Chicago guard DaJuan Gordon, Houston forward Montavious Murphy and Lawton, Okla., forward Antonio Gordon, will join the team this summer.