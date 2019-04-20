Kansas State wide receiver Hunter Rison has been suspended indefinitely from the Wildcat football team following his arrest Friday afternoon on a domestic battery charge.

K-State coach Chris Klieman announced the suspension, for a violation of team and department policy, Saturday morning after news of Rison's arrest became public.

"Our program will be one that is built on hard work and integrity and doing things the right way," Klieman said in a statement. "We have extremely high expectations for our players on and off the field."

Rison, 20, was arrested by Riley County Police at 1:56 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of College Avenue in Manhattan on suspicion of domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship. He was not confined after posting a $1,000 bond.

K-State had high hopes for Rison, a sophomore transfer from Michigan State, who sat out the 2018 season under NCAA transfer rules. He appeared to be on track for a possible starting spot alongside returning seniors Isaiah Zuber and Dalton Schoen.

"He has a world of ability," Klieman said of Rison following the Wildcats' spring showcase on April 13 that wrapped up the Wildcats' spring practices.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson also was pleased with Rison's progress.

"He's come a long ways," Thompson said. "Hunter's going to be a big part of our offense in the ball."

Rison, son of former NFL Pro Bowl receiver Andre Rison, also was optimistic.

"It's crazy how things work out," he said of his decision to transfer from Michigan State, where he played in all 12 games as a true freshman, catching 19 passes for 224 yards. "You've got to have faith at the end of the day, but it served me well and I'm in the best place of my life right now and I'm so happy I'm here."

He already was looking ahead to the upcoming season.

"The spring was just a little teaser," he said. "It's real now. We've got to study for other teams now.

"It's a different urgency, but I'm excited for the offseason, just to get timing down with the quarterbacks, just keep learning the playbook down to where I know it like the back of my hand. August 31st is just around the corner."

The Wildcats open their season at home Aug. 31 against Nicholls.