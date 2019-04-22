The Wellsville Crescent Club met March 19, 2019 at the Wellsville City Library with our hostess Donna Ball. Co-hostess was Sandra Hausler.

President Barb Rademann opened the meeting with fun facts about the month of March. Sandra Hausler gave a program about Acadia National Park located in the state of Maine. It was originally designated Sieur de Monts National Monument by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. The park was renamed Acadia National Park in 1929. More than 3.5 million people visited the park in 2017. The park includes mountains, an ocean coastline, coniferous and deciduous woodlands, lakes, ponds, and wetlands totaling 49,075 acres. There are 37 mammalian species, 7 reptilian species, 33 fish species and 331 bird species. Recreational activities include car and bus tours, hiking, bicycling and horseback riding, rock climbing, kayaking and canoeing on lakes and ponds.

Kathy Reddy gave a program about Gettysburg National Park and The Eisenhower Historic Farm and House. Gettysburg is a National Military Park put under the authority of the Park Service in 1933 by President Franklin D Roosevelt. Its purpose was to protect and interpret the landscapes of the July 1 through July 3, 1863 Battle of Gettysburg. Today, the park has 18 Ranger programs daily, plus costumed historians for tours of the battlefield, which took place on dozens of farms in an area over 25 square miles in size.

The Eisenhower Historic Site in Gettysburg is managed by the National Park Service. After buying the farm, he left for Europe to assume command of NATO forces in WWI. In 1952 as part of his Presidential campaign, he invited Republican leaders to picnic there. President Eisenhower used his 189-acre farm as a weekend retreat and meeting place for world leaders. In 1955 when recovering from a heart attack, he used the farm as a temporary White House. World leaders would get a farm tour and tour his cattle herds. They would sit on his porch and talk. Ike said he could get the other man’s equation better that way. It was donated to the park service in 1967 but he lived there until he died in 1969 and Mamie lived there until her death in 1979. The Park Service took it over in 1980. There is a fee to tour the farm of $9.

Eleven members attended the meeting with the roll call question, “How or who taught you to drive?” Everyone shared interesting versions of this question.

New business: Election of Officers for 2019-2020. They are Colleen O’Neil-President, Gail Crist-Vice President, Jo Kramer-Secretary and Donna Ball-Treasurer.

The meeting adjourned and refreshments were served.

— Gail Crist, Secretary