Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:53 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ryan Ficken, 44, Ottawa, on a Douglas County probable cause warrant for identity theft and forgery.

• 7:02 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Daniel Jones, 45, Ottawa, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 10:34 p.m. Friday, 200 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, Susan Nance, 35, Quenemo, for driving under the influence after a traffic stop.

Incident

• 4:06 p.m. Friday, 3700 block Riley Road, Wellsville, deputies responded to a 42-year-old Wellsville male residence for a welfare check after he sent a text message to his ex-wife threatening to harm himself. It was determined the text was in violation of an existing protection from abuse order for stalking. The incident is under investigation.

Accidents

• 5:14 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of I-35, milemarker 176, Ottawa, John Ryan, 46, Wichita, was driving a 2016 Dodge pickup southbound, pulling a car dolly with a 1999 Ford Mustang GT convertible on it. A fire started on the side of the dolly and the Ford. In addition, a grass fire spread into the median.

• 5:40 p.m. Friday, 2100 block I-35, Ottawa, Dylan Volz, 24, Elk City, was southbound in a 2003 Honda motorcycle when he ran into the back of a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Joshua Neufeld, 28, Overland Park. Volz was transported by EMS for his injuries.

• 8:05 p.m. Friday, 2200 block of Douglas Road, Princeton, Deanna Blackwell, 22, Ottawa, was eastbound and left the roadway striking an object and causing a 2004 Dodge Durango to overturn. Blackwell was transported to Ransom Memorial Hospital.

• 9:13 p.m. Friday, 2200 block of I-35, Ottawa, Kaitlyn Adwell, 29, Wichita, struck a deer while driving a 2016 KIA SUV.

• 8 a.m. Saturday, 1500 block of I-35, Pomona, Dana Davis-Harris, 53, Blue Springs, Missouri, was southbound in a 2017 Toyota when she struck a deer.

• 1:35 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Haskell Road, Williamsburg, Alexandria Siscoe, 22, Overland Park, was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry when Michael Topp, 62, Richmond, was pulling her out of the mud in a 2012 Chevrolet 2500. When Topp was finished pulling her out of the mud he came to a stop in his vehicle, Siscoe continued to drive in reverse striking Topp’s vehicle.

Theft

• 6:52 a.m. Sunday, 4100 block of Montana Road, Ottawa, a 44-year-old Ottawa female reported her truck stolen after a known person borrowed it and refused to return it.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:17 a.m. Saturday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, John Ingram, 70, Ottawa, for driving under the influence, transporting open container and no insurance after committing a traffic infraction

• 2:21 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Grace Clark, 25, Overland Park, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 2:21 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshua Stucky, 32, Shawnee, for driving while suspended and no insurance after committing a traffic offense.

• 9:40 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of W. Ninth St., Ottawa, Angelene Kirby, 25, Kansas City. Missouri, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 9:40 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of W. Ninth St., Ottawa, Roger Helm, 26, Kansas City, Missouri, for interference with law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 10:08 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of E. Powhattan St., Ottawa, Ashley Wells, 27, Ottawa, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 3:33 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of S. Poplar St., Ottawa, Faith Teter, 19, Garnett, for driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 2:10 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Ericha Wieneke, 39, Ottawa, for DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted by officers.

Theft

• 4:46 p.m. Friday, 1000 W. Seventh St., Ottawa, a 28-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole fuel. Case is under investigation.

Incident

• 6:55 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 66-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject damaged his vehicle.

Wellsville Police Department News

Thursday: 200 block of Ash St., special assignment; 200 block of Ash St., juvenile complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of E. Eighth St., special assignment.

Friday: I-35/mile marker 190, assist other agency; 500 Maple Terrace, traffic arrest.

Saturday: 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; I-35/mile marker 198, assist other agency; 400 block of Poplar, traffic arrest.

Sunday: 300 block of Walnut St., drug activity; 300 block of Pendleton Avenue, civil matter; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with six medical calls from Friday to Sunday.