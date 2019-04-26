Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Justin Criqui, 37, Ottawa, on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jeremy Manheim, 32, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of E. 27th St., Ottawa, Albert Coffman Jr., 55, Ottawa, for driving while suspended.

Thefts

• 6:31 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of N. Rigdon St., Richmond, a 23-year-old Richmond male reported the theft of a 1993 GMC Sonoma. The vehicle was later recovered in the 1000 block of Sycamore in Ottawa.

Accidents

• 7 a.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Idaho Road, Michael Whitney, 16, Pomona, was southbound in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a bridge.

• 7:53 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Marshall Road, Scott Reed, 27, Ottawa, was northbound on Louisiana Road in a 2002 Chevy Blazer when he struck a 2017 Ford truck driven by Christopher Haas, 40, Ottawa.

• 1:33 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Shawnee Road, Thomas Billings, 67, Vassar, was backing out of a parking stall and struck a vehicle owned by Edward Altic, which was unoccupied.

• 6 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of I-35, Ottawa, Laticia Wooten, 47, Neodesha, was northbound in a 2010 Land Rover when she struck a tractor-trailer driven by Edgar Padilla, 46, Hidalgo, Texas.

Incidents

• 8 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Eighth St., Lane, it was reported a 13-year-old Lane juvenile ran away from home. The juvenile was located, taken into custody, and released to the Juvenile Detention Center staff.

• 11:31 p.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Shawnee Road, a 27-year-old Ottawa male was welding on a demolition derby car when the vehicle caught fire. The fire then spread to the outbuilding he was working in.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Charles Walters, 45, Kansas City, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, 200 E. 23rd St., Ottawa, William Watson, 42, Ottawa, on an active Douglas County warrant and Pottawatomie County warrant.

• 1:54 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of S. Pecan St., Ottawa, Michael Hull, 60, Ottawa, for driving under the influence, transporting open container and no proof of insurance.

• No time Thursday, 100 block of E. Red Jacket St., Ottawa, Devon Myers, 34, Vassar for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

• No time Thursday, 100 block of E. Red Jacket St., Ottawa, Natasha McKay, 39, Ottawa, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• 12:12 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Liam Fiskin, 21, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:58 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of N. Cleveland St., Ottawa, Timothy Pamaska, 27, Ottawa, for battery.

Accident

• 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Jack Beauchamp Jr., 59, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2017 Ford and struck a 2017 tractor trailer driven by Phillip Martin, 56, Fredonia. Beauchamp was transported to RMH with minor injuries.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: Seventh St./Main St., special assignment; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of Main St., lost property; 200 block of W. Fifth St., medical call.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., found property; 200 block of E. Seventh St., public assist; 200 block of Hunt Avenue, attempted fraud; 4500 block of Utah Road, traffic hazard.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of N. Hemlock St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with three medical calls on Wednesday.