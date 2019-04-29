The Wellsville Crescent Club met April 16, 2019, at the home of Ellen Neis, our Hostess. Midge Casselman was our Co-Hostess.

President Barb Rademann opened the meeting with a lot of very interesting facts about the month of April.

The program was about Yellowstone National Park and was given by Colleen O’Neil for Ginny Neis. The Yellowstone area was rugged and hard to explore in the 1870s it was one of the last unexplored parts of the United States. A director of the U.S. Geological Survey named Ferdinand Hayden took a painter and a photographer to prove how amazing it was. On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a bill that preserved 2.2 million acres of land that no one could develop and named as a public park for the benefit and enjoyment of the people. With this bill, Yellowstone became the nation’s first national park. There is so much to see; The Grand Canyon, waterfalls, hot springs, the world’s largest Geyser name Steamboat Geyser and the most famous geyser Old Faithful. The wildlife exists of bears, bald eagles, hawks, songbirds and woodpeckers. Lakes and streams are filled with fish, including trout. Fossils and petrified trees are amazing sites to see.

Eight members were present and answered the roll call question, “What method do you use to navigate your travels? Google, paper map or some other method? Our answers were mostly about half and half between google and paper maps.

Minutes from the March meeting were approved. The treasurers report was given by Colleen O’Neil.

New business: The year end outing will be in May. There was a sign-up sheet for hostess, co-hostess and programs for next year. The meeting was adjourned, and refreshments were served.

— Gail Crist, Secretary