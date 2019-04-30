Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 7:27 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Trenton Barton, 30, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 8:45 p.m. Friday, 2400 block of Shawnee Road, Erik Decock, 33, Ottawa, for domestic battery.

• 10:54 p.m. Friday, 200 block of Jefferson St., Pomona, Theressa Freeman, 45, Wichita, for driving under the influence after reportedly revving her vehicle engine and arguing with a subject in the Pomona City Hall parking lot.

• 2:13 a.m. Saturday, 2300 block of Marshall Road, Christian Solano, 18, Burlington, for domestic criminal damage to property.

Incidents

• 10:34 p.m. Friday, 200 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, an unknown suspect fled in a blue 1996 Chevrolet pickup during an attempted traffic stop. The pursuit was eventually disregarded.

• 12:55 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of Downey Dr., Wellsville, deputies responded for a fight call but upon arrival an underage party was located. Gage Jeanneret, 18, Gardner, was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and minor in consumption of alcohol. Antonio Oropeza, 19, Ottawa; Hunter Neis, 17, Wellsville; Ashley King, 16, Wellsville, and Timmi O’Donnell, 16, Wellsville, were all cited for minor in consumption of alcohol. Julie Cohorst, 40, Wellsville, was cited for hosting an underage party.

• 2:56 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of Woodson Road, Baldwin City, a 31-year-old Lee’s Summit, Missouri, female, reported being raped by a known subject.

• 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of E Franklin St., Pomona, deputies responded to Casey’s for a reported gunshot victim. Upon arrival, Quentin Cahoon, 23, Pomona, was located with a non-life threatening bullet wound to his right arm. Initial investigation lead deputies to believe the shooting was accidentally self-inflicted and likely occurred in Osage County. Both counties are assisting in the investigation. He was transported to Ransom Memorial Hospital and then to KU Med for his injuries.

Accidents

• 10:45 p.m. Friday, 2500 block of US-59, Ottawa, Warren Kettle, 67, Lawrence, was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger northbound when he struck a deer.

• 1:24 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of I-35, milepost 185, Ottawa, Jauquin Orosco, 47, Olathe, was northbound in a 2015 Toyota Highlander when he struck an object in the roadway.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 4:06 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Christina Elsasser, 38, Ottawa, for driving under the influence and endangering a child after being contacted during a call for service.

• 4:56 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Johnathan Gordon, 41, Greeley, for theft.

• 8:48 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 35-year-old Ottawa male for unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement after fleeing on a bicycle from an officer.

Accidents

• 7:45 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 2000 Ford driven by Arthur Marmon, 64, Ottawa, struck a 2006 Mercury driven by Dakota Adamson, 23, Ottawa. Marmon was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

• 3:30 p.m. Friday, I-35/K-68 off ramp, Ottawa, a 2011 Kia driven by Michelle Perez-Aguilar, 21, Ottawa, struck the rear of a 2009 Nissan driven by Connie Currant, 57, Ottawa. Perez-Aguilar was cited for inattentive driving.

Incidents

• 8:32 a.m. Friday, 100 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, a 38-year-old Ottawa male reported damage to a vehicle owned by Richard Hanning Trucking and property owned by the City of Ottawa.

• 9:39 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Lawrence female reported a known suspect damaged her vehicle.

Theft

• 1:20 a.m. Saturday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 22-year-old Humboldt male reported a known suspect stole items from the store.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: I-35, milemarker 199, assist other agency; 700 Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., property return; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, threat; 400 block of Poplar St., pursuit/arrest; 200 block of Downey Drive, disorderly conduct/Juvenile complaint.

• Saturday: 300 block of Douglas St., interference with officer/warrant service; 800 block of Main St., unsecure door; 600 block of W. Fourth St., 911 disconnect; 300 block of W. Seventh St., unattended death; 700 block of Main St., assist other agency.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 12 medical calls from Friday to Sunday.