TV viewers in Alabama never got a chance to see the recent episode of "Arthur" featuring a gay wedding.

Alabama Public Television, which runs a network of PBS affiliates statewide, opted not to air the episode last week, which kicked off the popular children's show's 22nd season.

In the episode, Mr. Ratburn, Arthur’s teacher, gets married to another man. Arthur and his friends previously had no idea the educator was gay.

It's not the first time Alabama PBS affiliates have refused to air an episode of "Arthur" with a gay storyline, HuffPost reports. They also preempted a 2005 episode.

“Parents have trusted Alabama Public Television for more than 50 years to provide children’s programs that entertain, educate and inspire," Alabama Public Television programming director Mike McKenzie said in a written statement obtained by al.com. "More importantly – although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards – parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision."

The show can still be streamed online for free via the PBS website. Click here to watch.