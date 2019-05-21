Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 10:57 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Leonard Collins, 54, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Accidents

6:58 a.m. Friday, 2500 block of John Brown Road, Princeton, April Gray, 50, Ottawa, was westbound when she fell asleep and drifted off the road. Her 2014 Jeep Cherokee was disabled and towed. A fence owned by Russell Cannady was damaged.

• 3:22 p.m. Friday, 3600 block of Old US 59, Keith Gillard, 47, Lawrence, was southbound when the chassis components holding the left front tire of his 1996 Dodge Ram pickup failed. Gillard struck the east guardrail and the vehickle came to rest in the northbound lane.

• 8:59 p.m. Friday, 1700 block US-59, Princeton, Mitzi Riley, 62, Ft. Scott, was southbound in a 2016 Toyota Corolla when a deer struck the side of her vehicle.

Thefts

• 8:59 a.m. Friday, 2600 block of Indiana Terrace, Ottawa, a 72-year-old Ottawa male reported a burglary.

• 1:16 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of E. Franklin, Pomona, a Casey’s employee reported a vehicle left without paying for fuel.

Incidents

• 11:39 p.m. Friday, 1200 block of Riley Road, Pomona, deputies responded to a report of underage drinking. A case for multiple minors in consumption of alcohol was forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

• 7:54 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Utah Terrace, a 48-year-old Greeley femaled reported a domestic battery against a known 48-year-old Greeley male.

Accidents

• 6:45 a.m. Saturday, 3900 block of Old US-59, Ottawa, Kelly Gill, 54, Lawrence, was southbound in a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta when she struck a deer.

• 12:07 p.m. Saturday, 2600 block of I-35, Ryan Owen, 35, Park City, was northbound in a 2012 Ford Fusion when hit standing water and hydroplaned into a guardrail.

• 5:15 a.m. Sunday, 3400 block of K-68, Connie Clancy, 62, Ottawa, was westbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when she struck a deer.

• 5:22 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Old US-50, Williamsburg, Patricia Dobbs, 57, Waverly, was northbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Trax when she struck a deer.

• 5:35 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Old US-50, Williamsburg, Jennifer Bartley, 41, Waverly, was northbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic when a deer struck the side of her vehicle.

• 12:40 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Montana Road, Adeline Watts, 87, Centropolis, was turning southbound in a 2003 Buick LeSabre when she failed to properly negotiate the turn. This caused her to hit a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Aaron Steinkuhler, 28, Topeka.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:17 a.m. Friday, 1300 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, Tyler Vopata, 19, Paola, for DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted by officers.

• 3:12 a.m. Friday, 600 block of N. Hemlock St., Ottawa, Megan Alterman, 41, Ottawa, for damage to property

• 10:10 p.m. Friday, 700 block of S. Eisenhower Avenue, Ottawa, Parker Loktu, 46, Minnesota, for DUI after being contacted by officers.

• 2:09 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of E. Dundee, Ottawa, Eric Green, 53, Ottawa, for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 4:06 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Joni Lilly, 27, Ottawa, on an active Douglas County warrant.

Incidents

• 12:26 a.m. Saturday, 100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 39-year old Ottawa female reported being battered by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 3:27 p.m. Saturday, Cantebury Court, a 21-year-old Ottawa female reported a known female battered her. Case is under investigation.

• 4:58 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 21-year-old Ottawa female reported a known female strangulated and battered her. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 8:24 a.m. Friday, 2500 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, a 20 year-old Fontana male reported an unknown subject used a financial card without his permission.

• No time Friday, 300 block of E. Powhattan St., Ottawa, a known subject used a 21 year-old Ottawa female’s identity without her permission. Case is under investigation.

Accident

• 2:56 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Ruby James, 43, Ottawa, was driving a 2015 Toyota truck and struck a 2008 Ford SUV driven by Margaret Ratliff, 81, Garnett. Ratliff was cited for no proof of insurance and failure to yield to right away.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: 300 block of Pendleton Avenue, check welfare.

• Saturday: 800 block of Main St., animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., recovered property; 4700 block of K-33, assist other agency.

• Sunday: 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 12 medical calls Friday through Sunday.