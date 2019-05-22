Sheriff Office News

Arrest

1 p.m, Wednesday, 200 block of S. Beech St. Ottawa, Hans DePriest, 16, Lawrence was arrested for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

Ottawa Police Department News

Theft

8:56 a.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 68-year-old Ottawa female reported a known suspect stole her property. Case is under investigation.

Accident

11:55 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Phylis Toumberlin, 68, Princeton, was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey and was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Caitlyn Dawson, 24, Princeton. Toumberlin was cited for failing to yield.

Arrests

12:18 p.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa Rhonda Bush, 53, Ottawa, for battery.

21:10 p.m. Monday 1100 block of W. 7th St., Ottawa, Chancellor Fischer, 25, Kansas City, Missouri, for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and illegal registration after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: Stafford Rd/Meadow, assist other agency.

Tuesday: 300 block of Pendleton Ave., medical call; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call.

Ottawa Fire Department News

Firefighters assisted with 2 medical calls Monday.