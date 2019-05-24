Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Sarabeth Sue Ross-Harman, 41, Kansas City, Kansas, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Accident

• 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, 4500 block of New US 59, Michael Logan, 52, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2014 Chrysler when a deer struck his vehicle.

Theft

• 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, 4100 block of Montana Road, Ottawa, a 44-year-old female reported her utility trailer loaded with a lawn tractor and generator were stolen from the front yard of the residence.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of N. Davis Avenue, Chelsea Tebe, 22, Lawrence, for domestic battery.

• 4:39 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Nathan Finch, 34, Ottawa, for possession of methamphetamine, felony interference with law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted by officers after attempting to flee on foot.

• 5:57 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Tyler Wormell, 29, Pomona, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• 7:08 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Rachel Cortez, 89, Ottawa, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet passenger car and struck a 1995 Chevrolet suburban driven by Michael Kile, 37, Ottawa. Cortez was cited for failure to yield right of way.

• 10:19 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of W. 13th St., Ottawa, Shirley Knapp, 74, Lawrence, was driving a 2003 Dodge pickup and hit a sign at Kanza Park.

• 12:46 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of E. K-68, Leigh Nyquist, 38, Ottawa, was driving a 1999 Saturn passenger car and was struck by another unknown vehicle, which left the scene. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Pecan St., Ottawa, a 41-year-old Louisburg male reported an unknown subject stole property.

• 1:09 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa male reported a known suspect stole a firearm. Case is under investigation.

• 1:21 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of N. Oak St., Ottawa, 76-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole items off her front porch.

• 3:03 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Jesse Moore, 21, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after stealing items from the store.

Incidents

• 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of S. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 20-year-old Ottawa female reported being battered by a known Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

• 12:36 a.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old Ottawa male reported a known suspect damaged his property.

• 1:36 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of W. 11th St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported a known suspect was trespassing on her property. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: 300 block of E. Fourth St., animal complaint; 400 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 400 block of E. Fourth St., warrant arrest; 500 block of Maple Terrace; 600 block of E. Sixth St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., warrant arrest.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with six medical calls Tuesday and Wednesday.