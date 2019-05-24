Peggy and Charles Carlson won the duplicate bridge match May 22 in Garnett. Phyllis Cobbs and Patty Barr took second. Doris King and Corky Hedlund came in third. The Garnett Duplicate Bridge Club plays 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Garnett Inn.
