LAVACA BAY, TEXAS — When Flamingo No. 492 was escaping from a Kansas zoo 14 years ago, perhaps it channeled Davy Crockett and thought, "You may all go to hell and I will go to Texas."

The African flamingo appears to have made Lavaca Bay in Southeast Texas its favorite getaway because the pink bird — native to shorelines in sub-Saharan Africa — was spotted again on the Texas Gulf Coast this week by a team from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Coastal Fisheries Division.

No. 492 lived at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, for a brief time in 2005, said Scott Newland, who works in the zoo's bird department. Employees were alerted on June 27 of that year that two flamingos were outside their enclosure near a lake on the zoo's property. Every time employees tried to nab the leggy birds, they would fly off.

The pair flew out of the zoo, spent a week in a nearby canal and then left Kansas for good, Newland said. No. 492 is believed to be the only surviving member of the fugitive birds.

It has made a name for itself since flying away, popping up in Louisiana, Wisconsin and Texas still wearing the "492" tag on its right leg. It's known only by the tag because zoo employees never got a chance to test its sex.

Word of the bird's escape caught the public's attention last year, when it was seen in Lavaca Bay on May 23, 2018. It was the first time the bird had been spotted without the Caribbean flamingo that had been its traveling companion over the years.

A three person-team with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department was out in Lavaca Bay earlier this week helping the Texas Colonial Waterbird Society conduct a survey of birds in the Corpus Christi area, said Julie Hagen, a social media specialist for the Coastal Fisheries Division. Intern Myles Cooley spotted the flamingo Monday morning, she said.

After team members each gazed through a pair of binoculars, they realized it was the famous escapee No. 492, she said.

"Last year, they were like, 'Wait. There is a flamingo,'" Hagen said. "So this year we're just like, 'Oh what's up, it's back or maybe it never left.' We don't know where it goes."

Flamingos are not native to Texas, and Hagen said it was impressive that it has been surviving out in the wild for so long, especially because it initially had been in captivity.

"That's something you'd never expect to see in the wild in Texas. I think there is a certain wow factor in being able to see it," Hagen said.

A photo of No. 492 was posted onto two Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook pages and it seems commenters think the bird has a wow factor, too.

"That's pretty incredible alright. This lovely creature got to Texas as fast as it could!" one commenter said. More said the creature was beautiful and gorgeous.

Hundreds have left name suggestions for the bird, including Dorothy, Lone Star, Fugi for "fugitive" and, of course, Davy Crockett.