Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 2;03 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Amanda VanLoenen, 45, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 3:20 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dawn Marie Smith, 22, Quenemo, on two Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

• 5:16 p.m. Friday, 4600 block of K-68, David Asbery, 48, Ottawa, on a probable cause warrant.

• 6:59 a.m. Saturday, 2300 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Jarrod Scott, 32, Pomona on two out of county warrants for failure to appear.

• 8:29 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, Joshua Bishop, 27, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation. Joshua Duncan, 22, homeless, on a Douglas County warrant for probation violation. Duncan charged with felony interference and a report was forwarded to the county attorney’s for prosecution.

Accidents

• 4:43 a.m. Friday, 4200 block of Tennessee Road, LeLoup, Dalton LaMay, 28, Wellsville, was northbound in a 1999 Dodge pickup when he exited the roadway to the left and struck a culvert.

• 3:27 p.m. Friday, 4600 block I-35, Darrell Bontraeger, 37, Abbyville, was northbound in a 2004 Saturn Ion when a deer struck his vehicle.

• No time Friday, I-35 mile marker 196, Jeffrey Guyett, 61, Ottawa, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and ran into a guardrail.

• 10:09 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of S. Thomas Road, Pomona, David Shuck, 60, Overbrook, was westbound in a white 2016 GMC pickup when he struck a calf.

Thefts

• 12:10 a.m. Friday, 200 block of E. Franklin St, Pomona, it was reported a silver car drove off without paying for gas.

• No time Saturday, no address listed, a 57-year-old Pomona male reported between May 19-24 someone had taken a Lamar bumper pull trailer from his property.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2 a.m. Friday, 100 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Cheyenne Kindhart, 26, Ottawa, for driving under the influence after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 7:25 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Michael Thompson, 36, Ottawa, for criminal trespass after being in the store and previously trespassed.

• 8 p.m. Friday, 900 block of S. Lincoln St., Ottawa, Luis Santana Martinez, 43, Ottawa, for domestic battery and criminal restraint.

• 9:20 p.m. Friday, 700 block of N. Poplar St., Ottawa, Elizabeth Base, 62, Ottawa, for domestic battery.

• 10:59 p.m. Friday, 800 block of S. Pecan St., Ottawa, Coy Reynolds, 19, Edgerton, for criminal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm under the influence, unlawful discharge of a weapon, minor in consumption of alcohol, pedestrian under the influence, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

• 2:37 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Christopher Leach, 32, Garnett, for driving while suspended.

• 4:50 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of S. Pecan St., Ottawa, Kenneth Hauenschild, 41, Louisburg, on an active Miami County warrant and possessing drug paraphernalia.

• 5:47 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of N. Poplar St., Ottawa, Joseph Bayer, 42, Ottawa, for violating a protection order.

• 6:38 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Abigail Richardson, 22, Ottawa, for an active Lawrence warrant.

• 6:38 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Cassidy Barnes, 20, Ottawa, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 11:50 a.m. Friday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old Ottawa female reported a past theft. Gina Niesluchowski, 54, Ottawa, was later contacted and issued a notice to appear.

1:35 p.m. Friday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, an employee reported a known subject stole from the store. Case is under investigation.