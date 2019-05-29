Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 1:44 a.m. Monday, 100 block N. Kallock St., Richmond, Danika Willis, 39, Richmond, for battery on law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, pedestrian under the influence and disorderly conduct after being contacted as a suspicious person.

• 7:59 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Stafford Road, Steven Burkhart, 39, Ottawa, for suspicion of DUI. Burkhart was involved in a crash while operating his 2017 Dodge Durango after reportedly swerving to miss a deer.

• 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of W. Franklin St., Pomona, Gavin Smith, 28, Lyndon, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of US-59, Amyes Dohle, 39, Pomona. for violating a Franklin County protection from stalking order.

Accidents

• 6:05 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of I-35, Williamsburg, Leslie Dickey, 29, Williamsburg, was southbound in a 2016 Nissan Sentra when a deer struck her vehicle.

• 5:21 p.m. Monday, 3500 block of I-35, Ottawa, John Sumpter, 52, Ottawa, was northbound in a 2010 Nissan Altima when he struck a tire.

• 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Oak Haven Drive, Richmond, Georgia Miller, 64, Richmond, was backing out of her driveway in a 2008 Toyota Rav 4 when she backed into a 2009 Workhorse UPS truck being driven by James Ward, 42, Lawrence.

Incidents

• 9:24 p.m. Monday, 4100 block of Montana Road, a 44-year-old Ottawa female reported someone broke a sliding glass door.

• 11:52 a.m. Monday, 3700 block of Utah Road, Wellsville, deck fire was extinguished and the residence sustained no damage.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 9:02 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of W. 17th St., Ottawa, Theodore Wilson, 19, Osawatomie, for no driver’s license and no insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Accident

• 9:34 a.m. Monday, 200 block of E. 27th St., Ottawa, a 28-year-old Williamsburg female reported a vehicle struck a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup and left the scene.

Thefts

• 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of S. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject entered his unlocked vehicle and stole items.

• 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of S. Pecan St., Ottawa, a 41-year-old Louisburg male reported an unknown subject stole an item.

Incidents

• 4:33 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported damage to property during a domestic disturbance with a known 38-year-old male.

• 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, it was reported an unknown subject damaged an item in City Park.

• 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Underwood St., Ottawa, a 56-year-old Ottawa male reported unknown subjects damaged his property.

• 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 46-year-old Ottawa female reported a known subject threatened and battered her.

• 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Kansas Department of Children and Families reported a possible sex offense.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Thursday: 200 block of Benton Drive, disturbance; Seventh/Poplar St., traffic complaint; 200 block of W. Seventh St., 911 disconnect; 200 block of Downey Drive, motorist assist.

• Friday: 200 block of E. Eighth St., check welfare; Vermont Road/I-35, assist other agency; 300 block of Hunt Avenue, traffic complaint; Fourth/Locust St., traffic complaint; 200 block of Downey Drive, scam; 200 block of W. Sixth St., check welfare; 4100 block of K-33, assist other agency; K-33, assist other agency; 1061 highway, assist other agency; 800 block of Main St., civil matter.

• Saturday: 800 block of Main St., check welfare; 100 block of Walnut St., check welfare; 200 block of Downey Drive, public assist; 600 block of Main St., animal complaint; 600 block of S. Elm St., assist fire department; 300 block of Douglas St., civil matter; 300 block of W. Third St., medical call; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, public assist.

• Sunday: First/Main St., animal complaint; K-33, assist other agency.

• Tuesday: 200 block of E. 10th St., fire (controlled burn); 200 block of Cedarlane Drive, animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., trespass; 600 block of Walnut St., alarm; 600 block of Main St., disturbance/medical call.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 22 medical calls from May 23 through Monday.