More than 230 students were honored during the First-Year Scholars Reception at Emporia State University. The event honored first-year students at ESU who earned a 3.5 or higher grade point average in their first semester. Provost David Cordle presented certificates in a commencement-style ceremony, and each student took a picture with President Allison D. Garrett.

Students from this area included:

Autumn Blakesley, Ottawa; Kenneth Douthat, Ottawa; Morgan Bridges, Richmond.