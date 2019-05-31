On May 18, 77 students from Ottawa University’s two-year-old residential campus in Arizona (OUAZ) were presented with their degrees during the institution’s 154th commencement ceremony, which was held at Valley Vista Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Surprise.

Seventy students earned undergraduate degrees while seven students earned their undergraduate degrees. Several students also graduated with honors and/or distinction within their discipline. The degrees were conferred by Michael Ruchensky ‘80, board of trustees member. OU Chancellor Kevin Eichner ‘73, awarded the diplomas, and gave the charge to graduates.

At OUAZ, students who graduate cum laude must achieve a 3.5 to 3.799 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Magna cum laude honors require a 3.8 to 3.899 GPA. For the highest honors, summa cum laude, students must achieve a 3.9 or higher GPA. To qualify for honors, students must complete 40 semester credit hours in residence at Ottawa University Arizona. Distinction in the comprehensive examination or project is earned by students at OUAZ and judged by faculty.

Local students were:

Samantha Grace Lee, Ottawa, Bachelor of Arts, Human Services, Cum Laude