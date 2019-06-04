With historically high amounts of rain this spring, area farmers are facing big decisions when it comes to crop planting. Wet fields, some completely under water for weeks, have kept farmers from planting corn and with more rain on the way, they soon may need to think of other options.

The Osage County Conservation District and the Frontier Extension District has planned a Prevented Planting Meeting on June 5 to give information about the current situation and provide options. Topics will include crop insurance and prevented planting, economics of late corn and grain sorghum markets.

“We have passed the deadline for farmers to receive 100 percent coverage for crop insurance and that percentage gets lower every day,” Darren Hibdon, Frontier District Extension Agent said. “We have had some planting happen this weekend but if we can’t get corn in soon, some decisions are going to have to be made.”

The meeting was planned with short notice but with a June 14 deadline approaching for corn to be planted and insured, the organizers want to get as much information to producers as possible.

Hibdon said other options could be grain sorghum or soy beans and those options will be topics of the meeting.

The K-State Research and Extension’s Agronomy report for May 31 said corn planting this year is at one of the slowest rates ever recorded and both corn and soy beans are behind both last year and the five-year totals.

Rainfall has caused record flooding across the state. Fifty-six counties have been declared disaster areas in the state with 18 of those receiving a federal disaster distinction.

The state legislature acted quickly last week to extend the state disaster declaration into 2020 to give time to assess damage from the weather events but that declaration does not directly aid farmers.

The meeting will be at the Overbrook Sale Barn, 305 W. First Street and begins at 7 p.m. For more information call the Osage County Conversation District at 785-828-4438 or the Frontier Extension District at 785-229+5908.