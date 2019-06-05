Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 8 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshua Anderson, 35, Pomona, on a Franklin County warrant for DUI.

• 2:10 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Anthony Benjamin, 34, Ottawa, for two Anderson County warrants and a Allen County warrant.

• 11:30 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Grant St., Garrett Russell, 27, Baldwin City, for a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Incidents

• No Time Monday, 3300 block of Osborne Terrace, Ottawa, between May 13 and June 3, an unknown subject or subjects damaged 18 seperate headstone/ grave markers.

• 7:31 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Hayes St., Pomona, a 54-year-old Pomona female reported two pit bull dogs chased and were aggressive with a 66-year-old Pomona female, who was not bit. The dogs were running loose in the 100 block of Hoover St. Their owner, Zakari McGill, 23, Pomona. responded to take control of them. McGill was cited for dog running at large and vicious animal.

Accident

• 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, 3400 block of I-35, Ottawa. Teresa Knipp, 56, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was driving southbound riding her 2008 Yamaha RS when the rear tire deflated, causing her to wreck. She was transported to Advent Health for injuries.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:57 a.m. Monday, 400 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Jerrod Thomas, 39, Richmond, for DUI after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 2:11 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Cypress St., Ottawa, Stephen Lawrence Jr., 35, Ottawa, for endangering a child after a check welfare call.

• 6:47 p.m. Monday, 600 block of N. King St., Ottawa, Brian Porter, 41, Ottawa, for being intoxicated in the roadway and in possession of marijuana.

• 10:12 p.m. Monday, 300 block of W. First St., Ottawa, Dillon Tomblin, 20, Garnett, for interference with law enforcement, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to bribe an officer in exchange for his release.

Thefts

• 1:59 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa female reported a theft by a known suspect.

• 5:51 p.m. Monday, 600 block of E. Ninth St., Ottawa, an 18-year-old Ottawa female reported unknown suspects entered her unlocked 2005 Suzuki and stole property.

• 7:17 p.m. Monday, 700 block of N. Cleveland St., Ottawa, an 18-year-old Ottawa male reported the theft of an item.

• 11:28 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 20-year-old Pomona male reported the theft of a vehicle.

• 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of N. King St., Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject stole his trailer.

• 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of E. Wilson St., Ottawa, a 49-year-old Spring Hill male reported an unknown subject stole property belonging to the business.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 300 block of Walnut St., unruly person; 500 block of Pine St., motorist assist; 700 block of Main, motorist assist; 300 block of Walnut St., unruly person; 200 block of Benton, motorist assist.

Tuesday: 400 block of Main St., warrant arrest.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 12:45 p.m. Friday, K-68/Davis Road, Ottawa, outside rubish fire.

• 9:31 a.m. Saturday, 600 block of N. Mulberry St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• 8:23 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of E. Massasoit St., Ottawa, unathorized burning.

• 8:23 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of S. College St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 23 medical calls from Wednesday, May 29, through Monday.