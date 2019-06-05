A Silver Lake veterinarian was recently awarded Volunteer of the Year by the Kansas 4-H Club.

Shannon Weber received the award May 30 at the Emerald Circle Banquet for her volunteer work in the Silver Lake 4-H club.

Weber has been a part of 4-H since she was 7 years old, according to a news release from Kansas 4-H Foundation President Jake Worcester.

Weber recently hosted a bucket calf workshop at her home to show first-time showmen what to expect at the fair.

Worcester said 4-H has provided Weber with the skills and confidence to become a vet and works to instill those same skills in today's youth.

"Emerald Circle is a special time dedicated within the Kansas 4-H year to recognize exceptional leadership of volunteers through 4-H project based learning," state 4-H program leader Wade Weber said. "This year, volunteers are being recognized at Emerald Circle for encouraging youth in not just content mastery, but also for how mastery leads to generous, independent decision making that creates communities of belonging and learning.

"This is the 4-H way, and these award winners embody that 4-H spirit."