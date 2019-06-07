Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 3200 Allen Road, Richmond, Tyler Hoke, 25, Garnett, for driving without a license and possession of paraphernalia during a traffic stop. He was released on notice to appear.

• 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Zacheri Downs, 33, Ottawa, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal restraint.

• 11:37 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Kathleen Fischbach, 47, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 9:15 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Reno Road, Ottawa, Cass Vogeler, 41, Ottawa, for aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Thefts

• 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of W. Wilson St., Ottawa, a 73-year-old Lawrence male reported multiple items were stolen from a business.

• 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 4200 block of Arkansas Road, a 74-year-old Ottawa male reported the loss of some trees due to unknown persons logging and cutting them.

Accident

• 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, 3400 block of I-35, Ottawa, Petro Danyliv, 27, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2012 Kia Optima when he struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Curtis Miller, 29, Baldwin City, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drivers license after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Eisenhower Road, Charles Rockhold, 35, Topeka, for committing a traffic infraction.

• 11:22 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brandon Ellsmore, 32, homeless, for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance.

Accidents

• 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Eric Fox, 40, was driving a 2002 Suzuki SUV and struck a legally parked car. Fox was cited for inattentive driving.

• No time Thursday, 1100 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 1999 Honda passenger car, owned by Larry Bryant, 30, Lawrence, was struck by a 2014 Dodge pickup driven by Larry Sherley, 36, Olathe. Sherley was cited for improper backing.

• 11:02 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, Michelle Fales, 52, Lawrence, was driving a 2015 Ford passenger car and struck a 2005 Nissan passenger car driven by Beverly Vogler, 82, Ottawa. Fales was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Incidents

• 1:25 a.m. Thursday, 1124 Pebble Beach Lane, Ottawa, a 41-year-old Ottawa female reported a past trespass by a known suspect.

• 8:16 a.m. Thursday, 1800 W. Second St., Scott Spielman, 48, Ottawa, reported an unknown subject damaged property belonging to the City of Ottawa.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: 600 block of Maple Terrace, ambulance assist; 200 block of E. Fourth, harrassment; 600 block of S. Elm St., assist other agency; 400 block of Locust, 911 hang up; 400 block of Pendleton St., motorist assist.

Thursday: 500 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 100 block of S. Elm St., ambulance assist; 200 block of W. Third St., assist other agency; Vermont/Shawnee, assist other agency; 500 block of E. Fourth St., check welfare.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 15 medical calls Tuesday through Thursday.