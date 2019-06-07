Phyllis Cobbs and Patty Barr won the duplicate bridge match June 5 in Garnett. Steve Brodmerkle and Anita Dennis came in second. Charles and Peggy Carlson took third. The Garnett Duplicate Bridge Club plays 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Garnett Inn.
Phyllis Cobbs and Patty Barr won the duplicate bridge match June 5 in Garnett. Steve Brodmerkle and Anita Dennis came in second. Charles and Peggy Carlson took third. The Garnett Duplicate Bridge Club plays 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Garnett Inn.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.