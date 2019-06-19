Sheriff Office News

Accidents

5:51 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of Labette Road, Pomona, Anthony Barklow, 53, Pomona, was driving a 2016 Ford Escape and struck a deer.

5:50 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of US-59, Princeton, Mary Mosher, 66, was southbound in a 2008 Hyundai Sante Fe when Lana Elms, 68, Princeton, pulled out in front her in a 2012 Chevy Avalanche from a stop sign on John Brown Road. The Hyundai struck the Chevy.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 12:56 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of S. Elm St, Ottawa, Ray Silkwood, a 34-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, on a Jefferson City, Missouri, warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Incidents

• 3:06 a.m. Monday, 600 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Taylin Schemm, 23, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after calling in a fake report.

• 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of S. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa male reported being bitten by a dog. Theresa Ramcharan, 68, Ottawa, was cited for harboring a vicious animal, no proof of vaccinations, dog running at large, and no proof of city of Ottawa registration.

Theft

• 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of E. Fifth St., Ottawa, a 44-year-old Humboldt male reported the theft of items from a locked shed.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 100 block of W. Sixth St., motorist assist; 400 block of Main St., medical call.

Tuesday: Vermont Road/Meadowlane, assist other agency; 300 block of Walnut St., animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with two medical calls on Monday.