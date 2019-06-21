Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jason Copeland, 46, Olathe, on Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 12:43 p.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Marshall Road, Ottawa, Molly Suddarth, 30, Olathe, for driving under the influence.

Thefts

• 12:46 p.m. Thursday, 500 W. Fourth St., Pomona, a 46-year-old Pomona male reported that his 1983 Suzuki dirt bike was stolen over night sometime from his shop building. The dirt bike was later recovered from a location in Pomona.

• 6:37 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Reno Terrace, a 46-yer-old Ottawa male reported the theft of several tools from an outbuilding on the family’s property.

Accident

• 12:50 p.m. Thursday, 3900 block of Old US 59, Meagan Powell, 23, Ottawa was driving a 2004 Toyota when she encountered two dogs in the roadway and braked to avoid them. Her vehicle was struck from behind by a 2007 Pontiac driven by Kyle Carpenter, 23, Cherryvale. Powell had a slight injury and was transported to AdventHealth by Franklin County ambulance.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile and a 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted.

• 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of E. Third St., Ottawa, Jason West, 46, Ottawa, for pedestrian under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after causing a disturbance.

Incidents

• 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 29-year-old Lebo male reported suspects caused damage to his vehicle.

• 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of S. Olive St., Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa female reported a known suspect violated bond conditions.

• 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile reported a past battery.

• 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa male and a 31-year-old Ottawa female were involved in a disturbance.

• 12:14 a.m. Thursday, 100 E. First St., Ottawa, Morgan Price, 29, Ottawa, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:54 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of E. Fourth St., Ottawa, a 38-year-old Ottawa female reported a 19-year-old Ottawa male made a criminal threat. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 23-year-old Louisiana male reported unknown suspect stole items from a vehicle.

• 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, theft of property owned by the City of Ottawa was reported.

• 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of S. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 30-year-old Ottawa female reported unknown suspect stole money.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: 600 block of Main St., fraud.

Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of E. Sixth St., medical call; 600 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 200 block of E. Sixth St., juvenile complaint; 400 Pine St., traffic complaint; 4700 K-33, animal complaint; 100 block of Walnut St., disoderly conduct.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with seven medical calls Tuesday and Wednesday.