Fort Hays State University have named 1,668 students to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester.

The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

Ottawa

Lia Irene Boese, senior, chemistry (biochemistry); Chloe Michal Brown, senior, organizational leadership; Marisa Sue Carman, senior. biology (cellular and molecular); Shea Mesik, senior, agricultural business; Parker Olmsted, senior, accounting; Shelly Jo Pearson, junior, sociology; Brandon William Pfizenmaier, sophomore, technology studies (construction management); Avery Lauren Welton, sophomore, in biology (health professions).

Princeton

Jocelyn Nichole Woods, freshman, radiologic technology.

Wellsville

Kania Lynn Shain, elementary education.