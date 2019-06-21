More than 3,800 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2019 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans.

The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

Local students include:

Ottawa: Shakiya Aho, Bonni Beery, Amy Dickinson, Byron Fangman, Keegan Finch, Morgan Jilek, Beau Lynch, Brooke Oleson, Brooke Riedy, Claire Wingert.

Pomona: Kara Wray.

Rantoul: Molly Roach, Steven Watson.

Wellsville: Anna Kline, Mckinna Shelton.

Williamsburg: Cade Ifland.