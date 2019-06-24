Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 4:09 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Weston Johns, 30, Osawatomie, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 3:23 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of High St., Lot 4, Samuel Fishman, 35, Princeton, for criminal damage to property during a domestic dispute.

• 5:57 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, James Adell, 43, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 9:11 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kirby DeCock, 28, Ottawa, on a warrant for criminal deprivation of property and battery.

• 9:15 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of N. East Avenue, Anthony Kramer, 29, Williamsburg, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10:24 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of S. Poplar St., Ottawa, Gunner Thompson, 27, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 11:11 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Richard Stack, 27, Williamsburg, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Theft

• 7:10 p.m. Friday, 2600 block of Indiana Terrace, Ottawa, a 72-year-old Ottawa male reported that his Glock 17 was stolen sometime between the middle of March and June 21.

Accidents

• 10:24 a.m. Friday, 3200 I-35, Ottawa, Mary Hinderliter, 67, Ottawa, was driving southbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox when her vehicle hydroplaned, left the roadway and struck a tree. Hinderliter was transported to AdventHealth-Ottawa hospital with minor injuries.

• No time, Saturday, K-68, Gabriel Salgado, 76, Ottawa, was eastbound when he incorrectly negotiated the roadway due to the weather causing his Toyota Camry to become struck on the railroad tracks.

• 6:50 a.m. Sunday, I-35, milemarker 195, Dane Boyack, 34, Olathe, was southbound when he lost control of a 2012 Ford Fusion and left the roadway.

Incident

• 5:17 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of S. Cedar St., Lane, a 29-year-old Greeley female reported her ex-boyfriend pointed a flare gun at her, then shot the tail light of her 2012 Chrysler 200 car during an argument. She also reported a previous incident where he damaged the front windshield of the car. He was not immediately located.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 9:40 a.m. Friday, 1200 block of Diamond Head Road, Ottaa, Terry Ratliff, 42, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 12:12 p.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Richard Henricks, 62, Ottawa, for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, ignition interlock required and improper driving on laned roadways after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 8:58 p.m. Friday, 400 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Heather Little, 43, Parker, for a Missouri warrant.

• 4:05 a.m. Saturday, 200 block of W. Fourth St., Ottawa, Jose Jave Jr., 31, Ottawa, for disorderly contact after being contacted during a call for service.

• 8:48 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Kirby DeCock, 28, Ottawa, on an active Franklin County warrant

• 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of S. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Charles Fleming, 41, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• 10:09 a.m. Friday, I-35, milemaker 182, Brooks Tiller, 39, Lewisburg, Tennessee, lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail.

• 9:20 p.m. Friday, 200 E. Logan St., Ottawa, Teresa Miller, 70, Ottawa, struck an unoccupied 2019 Nissan passenger car with her 2007 Ford SUV. Miller was cited for improper backing.

Incidents

• 6:15 a.m. Friday, 500 block of N. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 32-year-old Ottawa, female reported a domestic disturbance involving a known 30-year-old Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

• 12:27 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of Highland, Ottawa, a 32-year-old Ottawa female reported a known suspect damaged property. A 13-year-old Ottawa male was issued a notice to appear for court.

Theft

• 10:34 a.m. Saturday, 300 block of E. 12th St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect entered his locked garage and stole a 2015 GMC Sierra. The vehicle was later recovered. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: 600 block of Main St., violation of protective order.

Saturday: 600 block of Main St., special assignment; 700 block of Main St., general information; 200 block of Ash St., utility line check; 200 block of Main St., animal bite.

Sunday: I-35, mile marker 195, assist other agency; Stafford Terrace/Reese Drive, check for water on roadway; 4700 block of Shawnee Road, traffic hazard.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 11 medical calls from Thursday to Sunday.