General Edward Hand Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution met June 8 at the City Hall Conference Room. The meeting was called to order by Chapter Regent, Nancy Machnicki, who welcomed our guests.

Grace Nilges led the Pledge of Allegiance; Elaine Oakleaf led the American’s Creed, and Clarice Knight led the Preamble. Peggy Paddock presented a reading, “I am the Flag” by Ruth Apperson Rous.

National American History winner from Kansas was Susan Maschino, eighth grader from Little Arkansas Chapter. Nancy showed a book that had been presented to the 1963 winner of American History Essay contest. Susan Geiss had received the book.

Machnicki introduced the Christopher Columbus Essay Award Winner, Logan Sterling, Ottawa High School, who read his essay. A certificate award and gift certificate for a book was presented to him. DAR Good Citizen Award, runner up winner was Caleb Meyer. The DAR Good Citizenship Award was presented to Caroline Webber. In her absence, her mother, Dr. Ellen Sinclair, read her essay and received the certificate and monetary gift for her. Webber is studying in Spain at the present time. Other guests present were Jarred Sterling, Carter Sterling, Bryan Mille, Maddy Mille, Coen Mille, Mike Webber, Patricia Murray and Chris Burns. Members present were: Nancy Machnicki, Lorene Christin, Emily Kirkpatrick, Peggy Paddock, Gayle Short, June Butler, Terry Turner, Kay Eyman, Elaine Oakleaf, Gayle Short, Janet Broers, Edith Rader, Susan Davis, Harma McKenzie, Ruth Ayers, Grace Nilges, Linda Fredricks, Clarice Knight, Jane Taul, Betty Wittmeyer, Glenene Brown, and Barbara Netherland. Refreshments of cake, punch, fruit, cheese, and coffee were served to all present. The Refreshment committee: Nancy Machnicki, Glenene Brown, Peggy Paddock, and Dee Ellen Kruzel.

The minutes of the April meeting were approved. The treasurer’s report was also approved. Lorene Christin read the President General’s letter and the National Defense Report was given by Kay Eyman.

Members who had family members connected to the Normandy Invasion. D-Day June 6, 1944, relayed stories told by their family member from that era. Burns talked about her uncle Jack who was at Normandy on D-Day. He was later was killed at the Battle of the Bulge. Janet Broers said her husband, Harley, was on the Honor Flight.

Betty Wittmeyer gave the Native American Report of a new “American Indian Center of the Great Plains” to be built in Kansas City, Missouri. Plans are for it to be opened later this year.

Members who attended State Conference brought home many Recognition Awards. Awards and certificates were presented to Harma Petersen McKenzie and Kristi Oakleaf Wyman on their completion of being 30-year members of General Edward Hand Chapter. Elaine Oakleaf accepted in the absence of her daughter Kristi Oakleaf Wyman. Elaine Oakleaf showed several DAR Pins from past Chapter Regents. She told of the Regents past years and some outstanding events during their reign. The Frances Dunn DAR Past Regent pin was shown and Helen Weilepp’s Past Regent Pin was presented to Machnicki by Elaine.

The Air Force ROTC Award was held at Lawrence, Kansas, on May 9. Nancy & John Machnicki attended the ceremony and Nancy presented the ROTC award to Cadet Velia Colunga at KU.

May 5, 2019: Harma McKenzie, Clarice Knight, and Grace Nilges attended the Maris des Cygnes Chapter, DAR in Paola. The filmed program was “The Underground Railroad.” Clarice Knight, Emily Kirkpatrick, Lorene Christin, Dee Ellen Kruzel, Linda Fredricks and Nancy Machnicki were recent guests at the Cofachique Chapter, DAR Luncheon in Humboldt.

Congratulations to Cara Polsley, on receiving her Doctorate Degree from Yale University on May 20. We will be celebrating with her on July 16 with a Tea Party at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The time to be announced later.

Nancy Machnicki thanked her officers from the past three years. Vice Regent Lorene Christin, Recording Secretary Emily Kirkpatrick, Recording Secretary Jane Taul, Chaplain Peggy Paddock, Treasurer Ruth Chapman Ayers, and Registrar June Butler received a Certificate of Award and a gift for serving. Peggy Paddock performed the ceremony and led the installation of officers for the next three years. Those installed: Chapter Regent: Susan Davis; Chapter Vice Regent: Nancy Machnicki; Chapter Recording Secretary: Emily Kirkpatrick; Chapter Corresponding Secretary: Elaine Oakleaf; Chapter Treasurer: Gayle Short; Chapter Registrar: June Butler; Chapter Historian: Terry Turner; and Chapter Librarian: Linda Fredrick. Newly installed Chapter Regent Susan Davis said a few words on her up-coming duties. She thanked Nancy for being a strong guidance and influence to her. She presented Nancy with a bouquet of cut flowers.

The next meeting 10 a.m. July 12 at City Hall.

— Submitted by Emily Kirkpatrick, Recording Secretary