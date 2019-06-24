Man arrested after wrecking car on flooded road

GYPSUM — A Gypsum man was arrested on a recommended DUI charge after wrecking his car Friday on a flooded road in rural Salina.

According to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, John Alexander, 60, of Gypsum, was northbound on the 3200 block of Donmyer Road about 5 p.m. Friday when he drove past barricades before a flooded patch of road. At the last minute, he realized he was about to hit a large pool of water and put on his brakes, causing his 1998 Volkswagen Jetta to slide off the road and into a ditch.

Soldan said Alexander, who was uninjured, was arrested on recommended charges that included DUI, no proof of insurance, disobeying a traffic control device, transporting an open container and improper driving on a laned roadway. Alexander's vehicle also had damage to its front end and undercarriage.

Adventure to dye for

JUNCTION CITY — Bird Runner Wildlife Refuge, 11003 Lower McDowell Road, Junction City, will be the site for an art adventure 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

Leaping Llamas Artisan Shop, of Topeka, will host a natural dye workshop at the wildlife refuge center. Participants will receivea tour and fabric dyeing class. Materials, travel and lunch at The Friendship House in Wamego are included in the $150 price.

For information: bit.ly/LeapingLlamasClassJune29.