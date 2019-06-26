Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 4:57 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dale Lee Wallace, 41, Lyndon, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 5:05 p.m. Monday, 200 block of S. Beech St., Ottawa, Kendall Allen, 17, Wellsville, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for disorderly conduct and released to the juvenile detention center.

• 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Jodi Head, 50, Ottawa, for a failure to appear warrant.

• 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Steven Russell, 29, Lawrence, for a failure to appear warrant.

• 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Maurice Davis, 55, Ottawa, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, David Bryant, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant.

Accidents

• 8:36 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of I-35, Ottawa, Luis Saucedo, 57, San Martin, New Mexico, was pulling a 1994 Mazda when the trailer hitch broke.

• 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of K-68, Ottawa, a semi tractor-trailer driven by Michel Clayborn, 58, Ottawa, hit the rear end of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Thomas Rich, 34, Williamsburg, causing the Malibu to hit the rear end of a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Clay Thompson, 22, Ottawa.

Theft

• 10:20 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of California Road, Pomona, a 66-year-old Olathe male reported an air condition unit was stolen from a rental property.

Incident

• 4:42 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Hayes St., Pomona, a 40-year-old Pomona female reported a known juvenile ran away from home.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Chanda Birkhead-Hillhouse, 56, Ottawa, for battery.

• 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of N. Locust St., Brian Criqui, 43, Ottawa, for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance.

Incidents

• 5:57 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of Enterprise St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject damaged property. Case is under investigation.

• 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported she was the victim of battery by a known 36-year-old Ottawa male. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of S. Osage Drive, Ottawa, a 44-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown suspect entered an unlocked 2010 Pontiac and stole property.

• 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of W. 18th St., Ottawa, a 23-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown suspect entered her 2006 Buick and stole property.

• 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of S. Chestnut St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old reported a unknown suspect entered his 2016 Chevrolet and stole property.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 100 block of N. Elm St., traffic complaint; 4200 block of K-33, assist other agency; 500 block of Main St., criminal damage to property; 500 block of W. Fourth St., fireworks complaint; K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., public assist; 600 block of Oak St., warrant service.

Tuesday: 900 block of Main St., animal complaint; 200 block of Edgewood Drive, public assist; K-33/I-35, motorist assist; 200 block of Main St., public assist.