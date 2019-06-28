Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Shawnee Road, Pomona, Cody Goyer, 32, Pomona, for domestic battery.

• No time, Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Tiffany Fernandes, 28, Williamsburg, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 12:21 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of K-68, Ottawa, James Gipson Jr., 35, Wakefield, for driving under the influence.

• 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Cynthia Fortin, 36, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Incidents

• 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of N. Baldwin St., a 28-year-old Richmond female reported a known male attempted to strike her with his vehicle. The male was not located in the area.

• 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of W. Fourth St., Pomona, a 59-year-old Pomona male was found deceased in his home from apparent natural causes.

• 11:49 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of High St., Princeton, a 25 year-old Princeton male reported a 33-year-old Princeton female struck him in the face after a verbal confrontation. The female reported that the male pushed her. Charges were forwarded to the county attorney for possible prosecution for domestic battery on both individuals.

Thefts

• 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Reno Road, Ottawa, a 32-year-old Ottawa male interrupted a burglary on his property, causing the suspects to flee the area. He reported the theft of a saw and three packs of cigarettes from a barn.

• 9:45 p.m. Wedesday, 600 block of K-68, Pomona, a 26-year-old Pomona male reported a 42-inch Snapper Zero Turn mower and a 7-foot utility trailer were stolen.

Accident

• 8:37 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Old US-50, Williamsburg, David Pozzie, 21, Garnett, was northbound in a 2018 Ford Van when he struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, Rachel Evans, 26, Ottawa, for criminal damage to property.

• 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Rachel Evans, 26, Ottawa, for driving under the influence, improper driving on laned roadways, no insurance and interference with law enforcement after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, Jon Clark, 33, Ottawa, for providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

• 12:38 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of N. Cleveland St., Ottawa, Gary Hayes, 66, Ottawa, was arrested for criminal threat and interference with law enforcement after being contacted on a call for service.

• 11 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Jade Mendoza, 20, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:10 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Jeremy Douglas, 37, Garnett, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 5:06 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile for battery on law enforcement, interference with law enforcement, and disorderly conduct after being contacted.

• 6:17 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ernest Ingram, 38, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:21 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Chanda Birckhead-Hillhouse, 56, Ottawa, for violating bond conditions.

Thefts

• 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, West Canterbury Court, a 22-year-old Ottawa male reported the theft of a motorcycle, which was later recovered. Case is under investigation.

• 9:27 a.m. and 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, and 1600 S. Main St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa male reported unknown suspects used his financial card without permission.

•11:35 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa male reported the theft of a cell phone. Case is under investigation.

Incident

• 11:18 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of S. Burrough St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa female reported a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile as a runaway. The juvenile was later located.

Wellsville Police Department News

Wednesday: I-35 milemarker 197, assist other agency; 4800 block of Thomas Road, assist other agency; 400 block of Pendelton Avenue, suspicious activity; 300 block of Maple Terrace, traffic complaint.

Thursday: 300 block of W. Seventh St., suspicious vehicle.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of E. 14th Terrace, authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 11 medical calls from Tuesday through Thursday.