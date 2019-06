Peggy and Charles Carlson won the duplicate bridge match June 26 at the Garnett Inn. Lynda Feuerborn and Faye Leitch took second. Steve Brodmerkle and Anita Dennis came in third. Wanda Kirkland and June Schultz were in fourth place..

The Duplicate Bridge Club will not play July 3 because of the holiday. The club meets 1 p.m. each Wednesday.