Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 3:41 a.m. Saturday, 3800 block of Old US-59, Ottawa, Randy Potter, 66, Lenexa, for driving under the influence after a traffic stop.

• 1:33 p.m. Saturday, 4700 block of Shawnee Road, Wellsville, Jose Mejia, 35, Kansas City, Missouri, for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, illegal registration and no proof of current liability insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 11:32 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Carl Messick, 49, Ottawa, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

Thefts

• 7:19 a.m. Friday, 200 block of W. South Street, Williamsburg, a 28-year-old Williamsburg female reported an unknown subject entered into a vehicle and stole a purse.

• 5:45 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of W. Fifth St., Pomona, a 43-year-old Pomona female reported a known subject forced entry into a residence and stole several items.

Accidents

• 5:46 a.m. Friday, 4200 block of US-59, Ottawa, Richard Kiefer, 36, Ottawa, was northbound in a 2019 KIA Sorento when he struck a deer.

• 8:19 p.m. Friday, 1900 block of K-68, Ottawa, Austin Hamic, 22, Ottawa, was eastbound when he struck a deer in a 2018 Dodge Journey.

• 11:25 p.m. Saturday, 3600 block of US-59, Ottawa, Shyanne Gergick, 25, McLouth, was driving a 2017 Honda Civic when she struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 11:44 p.m. Friday, 500 block of S. Cherry St., Ottawa, Melissa Hart, 46, Ottawa, for driving under the influence and no insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

• 4:06 a.m. Saturday, 2000 block of S. Princeton Circle, Ottawa, Christina Reed, 48, Quenemo, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 9:40 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of W. 10th St., Ottawa, Tylor Donley, 33, Ottawa, for an active Miami County warrant.

• 4:46 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Todd Sharp, 21, Ottawa, for driving while suspended, interfernce with law enforcement, disorderly conduct and no insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 5:52 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Allen Zook, 77, Ottawa, for driving under the influence after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 7:36 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of E. Seventh St., Ottawa, Carl Messick, 49, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant and a Franklin County warrant.

Accident

• 10:18 p.m. Friday, 1400 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Jennifer Ambler, 35, Ottawa, was driving a 2006 Ford minivan when she struck a deer.

Thefts

• 1:48 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of Princeton St., Ottawa, a 23-year-old Lawrence male reported an unknown subject stole property. Case is under investigation.

• 2:15 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of S. Ash Court, a 41-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject stole items from residence. Case is under investigation.

Incidents

• 3:24 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of W. Ninth St., Ottawa, a 64-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject damaged his property. Case is under investigation.

• 7:36 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of E. Seventh St., Ottawa, a 49-year-old in possession of an unknown substance. Case is under investigation

Wellsville Police Department News

Friday: 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, medical call; 100 block of W. First St., check welfare; 300 block of Walnut St., check welfare; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, traffic complaint; 100 block of S. Elm St., medical call; 600 block of Poplar St., public assist; Hunt Avenue/Third Terrace, parking complaint.

Saturday: 600 block of Poplar St., public assist.

Sunday: 100 block of Locust St., fireworks complaint; 300 block of E. Fourth St., fireworks complaint; 600 block of Maple St., medical call; 200 block of Prairie Lane, fireworks complaint; 500 block of E. Fourth St., possession of marijuana.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 10:26 a.m. Saturday, 500 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa vehicle fire.

• 9:47 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with eight medical calls Friday through Sunday.