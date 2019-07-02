Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 8:33 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jason Michael Smith, 40, Kansas City, Kansas, on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 4:38 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Carissa Ballew, 20, Ottawa, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• 5:46 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kaleb Moore, 29, Madison, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant and a Jackson County bench warrant.

Accidents

9 a.m. Monday, 4400 block of I-35, Wellsville, Lynn Dawson, 64, Wellsville was southbound when she lost control of her vehicle due to an unknown medical condition and struck the ditch and fence.

• 9:15 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of K-68, Pomona, Jennifer Renner, 66, Lyndon, was eastbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox when she was hit from behind by a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Brenna Johanning, 25, Mound City.

• 9:45 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of I-35, Ottawa, Lona Holmes, 63, of Olathe, was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue when she struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 5:31 p.m. Monday, 400 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Aaron Wilson, 27, homeless, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and no insurance.

• 7:18 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of S. Mulberry St., Ottawa, Kevin Williams, 45, Ottawa, for driving under the influence, felony interference with law enforcement and driving while suspended.

• 7:18 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of S. Mulberry St., Ottawa, Virginia Williams, 42, Ottawa, for transporting an open container.

• 7:36 p.m. Monday, 600 block of N. Cherry St., Ottawa, Tylor Ecord, 24, Ottawa, for domestic battery.

Incidents

• 9:43 a.m. Monday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, it was reported a forged check was passed at the Casey’s General Store.

• 8:30 p.m. Monday, 800 block of W. 13th St., Ottawa, a 28-year-old Ottawa female reported a violation of a protection from abuse order by a 29-year-old male.

Accident

• 1:23 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Ronita Morris, 67, Gardner, was driving a 2011 Jeep and struck a 2018 Nissan driven by Catherine Eichman, 40, Kansas City, Missouri.

Theft

• 4:54 p.m. Monday, 600 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 58-year-old Ottawa female reported a burglary at a residence.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: I-35, milemarker, 198, accident; 1-35, milemarker, assist other agency; 700 block of Main, assist the public; 1-35, milemarker 198, assist other agency; 1-35, milemarker 194, assist other agency; 400 block of E. Fourth, assist the public; 200 block of Prairie Lane, suspicious activity.