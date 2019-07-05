Sheriff Office News

Arrest

• 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Monroe St., Pomona, Taylor Larsh, 29, Pomona, for driving while suspended. Larsh was released on an own recognizance bond.

Incident

• 6:57 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Madison St., Pomona, a 36-year-old Pomona male reported a violation of a stalking order.

Accidents

• 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of I-35, milepost 175, Philip Moffett, 48, Independence, Missouri, was northbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Express work van when a tire blew out causing the vehicle to overturn. Moffett suffered minor injuries.

• 8:33 p.m. Thursday, Fifth/Kansas St., Lane, a 10-year old Lane juvenile male was driving a 2003 Yamaha Kodiak ATV when he struck a light pole. He was taken to AdventHealth Ottawa for treatment of a head injury.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Selena Singleterry, 18, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of S. Burrough St., Ottawa, Garland White, 39, Olathe, for violating a protection from abuse order and possession of methamphetamine.

• 3:44 a.m. Thursday, Misty Silkwood, 30, Pomona, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Thefts

• 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of E. Logan St,, Ottawa, a 44-year-old Ottawa male reported a theft from a business. Case is under investigation.

• 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, 800 W. 11th St., Ottawa, a 46-year-old Ottawa female reported a past theft.

• 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of N. King St., Ottawa, a 65-year-old Ottawa female reported the theft of an item by an unknown suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 45-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole items from her residence.

Incidents

• 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, a 75-year-old female was found deceased at a residence.

• 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 16-year-old Ottawa juvenile reported being the victim of a battery. Case is under investigation.

• 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, a 65-year-old Ottawa female reported her debit card was used by an unknown suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 2 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of S. Burrough St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa female reported aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and criminal damage to property after a domestic disturbance by a known male. Case is under investigation.

• 2:49 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of E. First St., Ottawa, an unknown suspect for fleeing/eluding and reckless driving after officers attempted to contact him on a traffic stop for multiple traffic infractions.

Wellsville Police Department News

Tuesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of Downey, firework violation; 200 block of Prairie Lane, firework violation; 200 block of Meadowbrook Court, firework violation.

Wednesday: 300 block of W. Third St., animal complaint; 300 block of Walnut St., civil standby; 300 block of Second Terrace, animal complaint; 300 block of W. First St., animal complaint.

Thursday: 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, alarm.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 6:38 a.m. Monday, I-35, transport vehicle fire. Fire was extinguished upon arrival.

• 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of S. Cherry St., Ottawa, authorized controlled burning.

• Firefighters assisted with 13 medical calls Monday and Tuesday.